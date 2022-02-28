ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water Plant

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174iLU_0eRlxUCO00

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — People are getting creative in Ambridge more than four days after a massive break at the water plant.

KDKA learned the town’s boil water advisory will be lifted mid-week, but the kitchen inside Ambridge Italian Villa is still whipping up Greek and Italian classics all thanks to giant jugs of water.

“My first call was to Tri-State Waters in Beaver Falls,” said restaurant owner John Palavros.

Palavros didn’t even consider closing, but many other businesses had to close.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We cannot afford to close. We had the bridge closure in November, which hurt us a little bit, and we’re coming out of the winter months,” Palavros said.

Last week, a vertical pipe inside the Ambridge Water Authority’s plant broke in two places, cutting water out to the entire town. It’s still not drinkable and everyone’s under a boil water advisory.

Ambridge Water Authority General Manager Mike Dominick told KDKA-TV that it’ll last nearly a week when all’s said and done because of the flooding.

“Everything that was in that plant down to the light bulbs was flooded, circuit breakers, turbidity meters,” said Dominick.

Everything needed to dry out before it could be repaired or replaced. Dominick’s led the Ambridge Water Authority for nearly a decade and calls this unfathomable.

“I have guys that have been here 40 years and guys that have retired that were here before that, nothing close,” said Dominick.

But residents like Jarraya Mason are making it work.

“I woke up in the middle of the night one day and I said, ‘I have dispensers. I can do this,’” Mason said.

Mason stacked bottled water in her dining room, boiled water on the stove and placed a new jug filled with bottled water in her bathroom. Mason said she’ll only need this set up until Wednesday.

“I didn’t even hear that Wednesday, so that’s very exciting news. I just was prepared for all of it. Just however long we’re going, I got water,” said Mason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Negotiations Fall Apart, 911 Dispatchers Still Planning To Strike Next Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Negotiations to avert a strike by Allegheny County’s 911 dispatchers went nowhere on Friday. The union says they are preparing to strike next Saturday — the day of Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The union representative, Al Smith, says that dispatchers are understaffed and overworked. It says they are short 44 employees, and those who are still on the job are forced to work mandatory overtime of 12 to 16 hour days. “When you have folks that are working in stress like that, you’re calling folks, they’re doing the best job they can but can you imagine answering their phone after working 16 hours and trying to direct somebody to do the right thing?” Smith said. “You hope that you could do it. But there’s always that possibility that something will happen. And when it happens, you’re not going to blame the caller. They’re going to blame the dispatcher.” There will be another round of negotiations between the county and the union on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Response Teams Rescue Cow Stuck In Mud For 12 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A cow trapped chest-deep in a muddy field for 12 hours outside of Jeannette was rescued by animal response teams last week. On Saturday, the Westmoreland / Fayette / Allegheny County Animal Response Team shared photos from the scene on Wednesday, where they, along with humane officers and veterinarians, tended to the cow. The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department was able to put tarps around her and removed a good amount of the mud. From there, response teams used tow straps and Becker’s sling to move her to a safer area. Crews positioned the cow, who was fatigued after standing for so long, to lay on her side as a veterinarian took over her care. Workers ensured a small temporary fence was put around the cow so she would not be disturbed and warmed her up with a blanket. “We can assure you that the animal was treated humanely on scene and with the utmost care and concern for its welfare at all times by all responders on scene,” the response team said. The Penn Township Ambulance Association, Penn Township Police Department and Penn Township Public Works also helped in the rescue.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Fire Departments Excited About Return Of Fish Fry Fridays

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a Friday night during Lent and that means fish fry time in western Pennsylvania. Volunteer fire companies use fish fries as a major fundraiser. While the pandemic seems to be slowing down, it’s created some supply issues and that means changes in price and products on some menus. Firefighters are pretty undaunted despite cost and lack of some menu items. The departments KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke to say if there’s fish, they’ll fire it. The kitchen at New Stanton’s Volunteer Fire Department social hall Friday was filled with people who generally try to put out anything...
NEW STANTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pain At The Pump: Average Gas Price Over $4 In Pittsburgh And Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bad news just got worse for drivers overnight — gas prices are continuing to climb in Pennsylvania. The average price for gas in the state is $4.088 today, according to AAA. The last time gas prices reached this kind of peak was in 2008, the year of the financial crisis. Still, prices seem to be faring better in Southwestern Pennsylvania compared to the eastern side of the state. Southwestern Pa. Counties Allegheny County – $4.073 Beaver County – $4.059 Fayette County – $4.060 Westmoreland County – $4.060 Southeastern Pa. Counties Bucks County – $4.158 Montgomery County – $4.162 Philadelphia County – $4.131 Lancaster County -$4.111 In Pittsburgh, the price per gallon for regular fuel is $4.060. The national average for today is slightly lower than all of those prices, at $3.922. Read more about gasoline prices and trends here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ambridge, PA
Ambridge, PA
Government
Beaver Falls, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

As Gas Prices Soar, Pittsburghers Looking Into Alternative Forms Of Transportation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another crushing blow to your pocketbook as AAA says gas prices rose another 11 cents overnight. Does this mean people are looking for new means of transportation? Gas prices arent’ just at record highs anymore, they’re getting out of hand. The Sunoco on Highland Avenue is at $4.25/gallon, and even though folks are filling up, they say they won’t need to for much longer. Madisyn Emily spent nearly $40 filling up half of a tank for her Kia Soul but says it wasn’t always that way. “I could probably fill my tank at $35,” she said. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Live Wire Fire Briefly Disrupts Power In Wilmerding And Pitcairn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILMERDING (KDKA) — Some residents in Pitcairn and Wilmerding faced brief power outages after live wires caught on fire on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police Department/Facebook) The wires affected were on Middle Avenue near Bridge Street in Wilmerding, and the fire was first reported around noon. Pitcairn police say they alerted Duquesne Light and fire crews to the fire. As of 12:45 p.m. today, the outages have been fixed.
WILMERDING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Requesting Contractor Applications For City Cuts Senior Lawn Cutting Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is now accepting applications for the fourth year of the City Cuts Senior Lawn-Cutting Program. In 2018, the city launched the program thanks in part to legislation from Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and since it has helped more than 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities make sure their lawns are freshly cut. Businesses interested in being part of the program can apply on the city’s OpenGov site at this link. Applications should include a project plan, experience, and statement of interest. Sign-up information for residents 62 and older, as well as those with a disability, is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Full details on the City Cuts program can be found at this link.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiled Water#Plant#Said And Done#Italian#Greek#Tri State Waters#Kdka Tv
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Water Authority Lifts Boil Water Advisory

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – The Ambridge Water Authority has lifted its boil water advisory. One week ago, Ambridge residents were placed under the advisory when there was a break inside the treatment plant and crews were unable to stop water from flowing back into it. The break knocked out service for 8,000 customers. A pump failure also caused dirty water to cycle through the system, leading to safety concerns.
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fallingwater Reopens For 59th Tour Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MILL RUN (KDKA) — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater reopened for its 59th season on Saturday. Since opening to the public for its first house tour in 1964, Fallingwater has welcomed visitors from around the world. Fallingwater is located in the Laurel Highlands in Fayette County. Tours are offered daily, except on Wednesdays, through Thanksgiving weekend.
MILL RUN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Department Fines U.S. Steel Nearly $1 Million For Violations At Clairton Coke Works

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is fining U.S. Steel nearly $1 million for air pollution permit violations at the Clairton Coke Works. Regulators said all the violations occurred last year, leading to the $859,300 fine on Thursday. U.S. Steel previously agreed that 90 percent of the money will go to the Community Benefit Trust to help people who live near the plant. The rest will go to the Clean Air Fund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Starbucks Workers Holding Solidarity Rally In Bloomfield Today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rally is set to start in just a few hours in Bloomfield for Starbucks employees who plan on making their voices heard on unionizing. It will start at 12 p.m. today in front of the store on Liberty Avenue. The workers’ demands are a safer, more democratic workplace at Starbucks — and they allege that the company is engaging in “union-busting” behaviors.” And they are not the only ones who feel this way — it’s part of a national wave to unionize. There are now two Starbucks locations trying to unionize: here in Bloomfield and also in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Landslide Closes Road In White Oak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) – A landslide forced a road in White Oak to close. Part of Lincoln Way closed overnight and will stay closed until further notice “in the interest of public safety,” PennDOT said Thursday afternoon. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Traffic will be detoured via Stewartsville Hollow Road, Colonial Manor Road and Route 30. Photos from the scene appear to show that the landslide brought down a few trees that have since been cleared.
WHITE OAK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Negley Station First Port Authority Busway To Get Upgrades As Part Of Improvement Plan

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority took a major step in improving the Negley Busway Station on Thursday. They broke ground on Thursday morning on the new project. The project includes a new ramp, new stairs, new platforms, and a covered waiting area. The Negley Station is the first of several that are scheduled for the new improvement program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Pittsburgh Giving Away Thousands Of Trees This Spring

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 2,000 trees will be given away by Tree Pittsburgh this spring. Those who are interested can sign up for one beginning on Monday, March 7. They will have several species available, including black gum, redbud, and sweetbay magnolia. Tree Pittsburgh is aiming to increase the tree canopy in the region. You can find more information on Tree Pittsburgh’s website.
CBS Pittsburgh

Family Loses Home, 4 Pets In Derry Township Fire

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family lost their home and four pets in an intense overnight fire in the Bradenville section of Derry Township. The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. on High Street, Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers said. The home is a total loss and crews were working to demolish what was left of the structure. There were no injuries; however, the Bradenville VFD said four of the family’s pets died. The VFD has organized a donation drive for the family at their station on School Street Thursday evening. They are looking for clothing, hygiene items and toys at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Rescue Team Saves Cow Stuck In Mud In Penn Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An animal rescue team saved a cow that became stuck in mud in Westmoreland County. A veterinarian says the pregnant cow was bullied by another cow and was pushed into a mud pit near Route 130 in Penn Township. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The team lifted the cow out of the mess and back onto dry land. She’s expected to be okay.
PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mahoning Twp. Public Works Building, Equipment Damaged In Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SMICKSBURG (KDKA) — Public works equipment was heavily damaged by a fire overnight in Indiana County. Flames broke out at the West Mahoning Township Public Works building in Smicksburg just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal at the scene says that at least three trucks and other equipment in the building were damaged. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but an investigation is underway.
SMICKSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Gas Prices Jump 12 Cents Overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices are rising around Pittsburgh. Experts say gas jumped 12 cents a gallon in the area overnight, bringing the average price to $3.82, which is higher than the national average of $3.72 a gallon. The Exxon on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline is $4.19 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. It was the highest price KDKA saw all day and quite the shock for some drivers pulling in. “Where’s this gas going to?” said Patricia Jaquay of Brookline. “I’m not gonna be able to afford $4.19 a gallon for my vehicle.” “I think a little scary. It’s like $100 to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy