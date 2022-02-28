Tussey students to perform musical

TEMECULA – Researchers increasingly are finding that “do-re-mi” may be just as essential to children’s development as “A-B-C.” Music education, which was once required in the classroom, is increasingly absent from school curriculums. Proponents, however, feel there should be a greater push for musical education as part of school curricula because of the many benefits students reap from music education.Music taps into multiple skill sets. Music participation goes beyond playing an instrument or singing notes from a page. Experts at Music Together, an early childhood music development program, said that participating in music education involves many different skills, including listening, vision, fine motor skills, problem solving and utilizing large and small muscle groups.

