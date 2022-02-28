ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tussey students to perform musical

By ADAM WATSON For The Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Tussey Mountain High School Theater Department will be presenting Anastasia: The New Musical in three separate performances from March 4-6. The performances will be held at the Tussey Mountain High School auditorium. A synopsis of the drama states the story of a dynasty that lives on...

KXRM

School District 49 students perform at esteemed concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of Falcon High School’s Choir participated in “Top of the Nation” High School Honor Choirs Festival, a nationally-esteemed concert. Fourteen members of the Falcon High Choir participated in the festival at Adams State University in Alamosa. Singers from across the state rehearsed together for nearly three days before the experience […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
antigojournal.com

Wabeno, Laona students to perform 'Schoolhouse Rock Live!'

The Laona and Wabeno Rebel Drama and Music Departments are presenting the musical “SchoolHouse Rock, Live!” in the Nancy Volk Auditorium at Wabeno High School on March 10-13. “SchoolHouse Rock, Live!” features several favorite “SchoolHouse Rock” songs that began airing on television in 1973 during Saturday morning cartoons....
LAONA, WI
Argus Press

Lebowsky to begin "The Sound of Music" performances tonight

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts will be performing “The Sound of Music” beginning tonight, and organizers are excited for their chance to show the community their interpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. Lebowswky Artistic Director Garrett Bradley said his grandmother took him to his...
OWOSSO, MI
KUTV

'Camp Rock The Musical' performance by Hale Academy

KUTV — If you or your child love to perform, Hale Academy for the Performing Arts has a way for you to get improve your skills!. Benjamin Henderson, Academy Director of the Hale Academy, joined Fresh Living to share more about classes offered by Hale Academy and an upcoming youth performance of students at Hale!
Watauga Democrat

Local high school student performs at Carnegie Hall

WATAUGA — Watauga High School senior Henryk Kosmala played his violin at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 5 with the Honors Symphony Orchestra after being selected from the highest-rated high school performers across the world. This opportunity came after being selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at...
Valley News

Music education benefits students throughout life

TEMECULA – Researchers increasingly are finding that “do-re-mi” may be just as essential to children’s development as “A-B-C.” Music education, which was once required in the classroom, is increasingly absent from school curriculums. Proponents, however, feel there should be a greater push for musical education as part of school curricula because of the many benefits students reap from music education.Music taps into multiple skill sets. Music participation goes beyond playing an instrument or singing notes from a page. Experts at Music Together, an early childhood music development program, said that participating in music education involves many different skills, including listening, vision, fine motor skills, problem solving and utilizing large and small muscle groups.
TEMECULA, CA
New Haven Register

Lakeville music program eyes return to in-person performances

LAKEVILLE — A love for classical has always been inside Christine Gevert. Gevert, who was born in Germany but raised in Chile, said there are generations of love of music deep within her family. “The love for classical music came from many generations in my family,” Gevert said. “I...
KMBC.com

Kansas City writer, performer creates new musical

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For a Kansas City writer and stage performer, it is about never giving up. Krista Eyler's new musical is called "The Sparkletones." Eyler writes, she sings, she can play just about any instrument, she composes music and she dances. It's all because she loves the stage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Grass Routes to perform at Northwest Park Saturday

The Northwest Park Concert Series will present an evening of bluegrass music with Grass Routes on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Park Nature Center, 145 Lang Road, Windsor. Grass Routes is a Connecticut-based, five-piece bluegrass band whose repertoire covers traditional bluegrass standards, folk, and contemporary songs.
WINDSOR, CT
Warren Times Observer

All-County Musical to include performers of all ages

When the All-County Musical hits the stage at the end of March, it will include performers of all ages. The 29 members of the cast are high-school age students. The orchestra includes students and adults. The set and other hardware are being constructed by students at the Warren County Career...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth students to perform ‘The Glass Menagerie’

The Leavenworth High School theater program will present two performances of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” this week. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the high school, 2012 10th Ave. The production will be a military tribute show, according to drama teacher...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Syracuse.com

‘Chicago: High School Edition’ to be performed by Cicero-North Syracuse High School students as spring musical

Cicero-North Syracuse High School announced their spring musical, ‘Chicago: High School Edition’ will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Friday, March 18; and Saturday, March 19 in the high school auditorium. In collaboration with iTheatrics and Concord Theatricals, Broadway’s longest-running American musical, ‘Chicago: High School Edition’ is a...
CHICAGO, IL

