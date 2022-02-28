ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish reality star Bethenny Frankel sends $10 million in aid to help Ukrainian victims

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality television star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is sending $10 million in aid to help Ukrainians during Russia’s invasion through her worldwide emergency relief initiative BStrong. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star, who is Jewish, said on Sunday that BStrong will set up 10 tents...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

