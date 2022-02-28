Spring Slim Down 2022

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO