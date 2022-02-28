Woman shot outside of north-side business

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after a student was shot in the left leg outside of a school in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.The NYPD said the 14-year-old, who attends Boys and Girls High School, was wounded on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. and taken to Maimonides Hospital. He said he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He added he did not see who shot him, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.Boys and Girls High School has 1,500 students and does use metal detectors at the entrances, but the Department of Education said the shooting happened off the school's campus and is not school related.No arrests have been made.Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO