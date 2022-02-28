2023 safety John Slaughter holding several Power 5 options

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday evening that Miami added veteran NFL special teams coach Marwan Maalouf to its staff. InsideTheU can confirm that Maalouf, who has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Indianapolis Colts since coming into the league in 2004, will be on Mario Cristobal's staff but will not be considered an on-field assistant. Maalouf spent 15 seasons as either an assistant special teams coach or special teams coordinator.
Comments / 0