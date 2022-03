Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just got a 20-minute gameplay showcase. The new footage focuses on the game’s co-op aspect and gives an in-depth insight into what to expect from the full release. Following two Fatemakers as they band together for some fantasy-themed looting and shooting, the action takes place beneath Mount Craw. This icy mountain is an optional area that showcases the scale of areas that can be explored outside of the main story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO