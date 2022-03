Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night's WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show's main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. "The Beast" nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar's blood.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO