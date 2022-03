Is it “inflation”? Or is the instrument broken?. Designing an index presents a technical challenge that is much more complex than it might seem. Indexes are sophisticated technological objects, which is why the companies that know how to design them are so valuable – as described in a previous column. However, like all advanced technologies they are subject to certain vulnerabilities and predictable failure modes. Some of these vulnerabilities are associated with the occurrence of “unusual behaviors” of the system that the index is intended to track and measure, which may provoke what we might call “error messages” that compromise the quality of the signal that the index produces.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO