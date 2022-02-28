5 Low-Sugar Desserts To Indulge In This Week While Still Losing Weight

Shutterstock

Many of us find that analyzing and reevaluating our diets can help immensely when trying to lose weight. This might include taking a look at the desserts we consume often and finding healthier alternatives. The good news is, you definitely don’t have to give up the idea of dessert if weight loss is your goal. Experts say you just need to be mindful of how much you consume, and looking into low-sugar ideas is a good place to start!

We spoke with health experts to develop a list of 5 low-sugar dessert ideas that (when eaten in moderation) can help rather than hinder your weight loss goals. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitians Meghan Pendleton, RD and Penny Laurier, RD and holistic nutritionist Jordan Dorn.

1. Banana “Nice” Cream

The name for this popular dessert among experts, is a spin on “ice cream,” since it offers a plethora of benefits and is a much healthier choice than traditional ice cream. To make this, Dorn says to “simply put 2 large bananas into a blender or food processor and add 2 tablespoons of almond milk.” This dessert blends banana and other ingredients to create a “creamy frozen dessert that is low in sugar,” says Pendleton. The pectin in bananas, which is a soluble fiber, is responsible for the creamy consistency. “You can experiment with this by adding different flavors from spices, extracts like mint, or top with a few nuts,” she says, with her way of choice being to “blend 2 frozen bananas with 3 tablespoons of your favorite milk and add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract.” Laurier notes that you can also take a berry spin (rather than using bananas) and blend “frozen berries with some almond milk and a little vanilla extract for a delicious and healthy treat.” The possibilities are endless when it comes to “nice” cream!

2. Mixed Berries & Yogurt

Fruit is often dubbed “nature’s candy” due to its natural sugar, which Dorn notes “is very beneficial” for our health, as our body “converts fruit sugar into glucose to use for fuel.” Berries, Pendleton says, have lower amounts of sugar “than other fruits,” in addition to being a good source of fiber, antioxidants, minerals and vitamin C, “plus, they are a low-calorie option,” she adds. You can add your favorite kinds— from blueberries to raspberries to strawberries to plain Greek yogurt for a low-sugar and low-calorie alternative to ice cream as well! “Choose a yogurt that is low in sugar and top it with some fresh fruit for a sweet and satisfying dessert,” Laurier adds.

3. Warm Apples With Cinnamon

This dessert, Pendleton suggests, is “warm and cozy,” and easily customizable by “adding just a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon” to really enhance the flavors of the apples. “You could eat this as-is or alongside a cup of greek yogurt,” she says. For this dessert, she says to cut 1 apple into thin slices, and saute over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of butter for 10 minutes. In a measuring cup, then dissolve 1/2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Then, she says, “take the apples off the head, mix the slurry into pan, and then mix in 1/2 tablespoons of cinnamon and 1/4 tablespoon of brown sugar” to complete. Yum!

4. Strawberry Banana Coconut Pops

Even though the heat of summer may be months away, you can still enjoy popsicle treats and update your favorite dessert into a healthier version. Dorn says, for this dessert to “simply blend 2 large bananas (fresh or frozen), 2 cups of strawberries (fresh or frozen) 1 cup of coconut cream, and ½ cup of almond milk into a blender.” Then, “pour the liquid into popsicle molds, then freeze to have your own homemade popsicles,” he says.

5. Avocado Pudding

If you’re already a fan of pudding desserts, this avocado edition just might become your new favorite go-to. “This recipe is lightly sweetened with monk fruit, which is a low-calorie sweetener,” Pendleton says. “The avocado provides healthy fat and fiber to keep you fuller for longer, while cacao powder provides powerful antioxidants and minerals.” To make this, she says to blend 1 ripe avocado, 2 Tablespoons of cacao powder, 1/4 cup of any milk of your choosing, and then to add 1 tablespoon of monk fruit sweetener (like Lakanto).

Overall, as Dorn says, “losing weight can make our food choices restrictive,” and while we may not be able to enjoy things “like a big chocolate cake or a tub of ice cream,” we can still find “plenty of healthy desserts to enjoy even when dieting.” Creating a diet that works best for you is key when making a weight loss plan, and your choices don’t have to be tasteless or boring! With these 5 new low-sugar and low-calorie recipes to try, you can bring fun and exciting after-dinner options to your week.