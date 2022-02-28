Women's college hoops: UW-Eau Claire's return to NCAA tournament will be in comforts of home

It has been a decade since the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team played in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Monday afternoon, the Blugolds learned they will host North Central University at Zorn Arena this weekend for a first-round contest. Eau Claire makes its return to the NCAA tournament on Friday night at a yet-to-be-determined time. It’s the first time the Blugolds have hosted NCAA tournament games since 2003.

Coach Tonja Englund indicated hearing her team’s name called was a heady moment.

“This is what we do,” she said. “This is where we expect to be.”

She credited the strength of the Blugolds’ schedule throughout the season, and the team’s willingness and ability to learn and adjust, with getting it to where it is now. Eau Claire (21-7) won the WIAC tournament title on Friday to clinch an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

Englund also said, “this is not cloud nine, this is business for us,” implying that the team will enjoy the moment of being selected, but will not let it go to its head.

Englund was emphatic about the strength of the schedule the UWEC women played.

“We had a top-five strength-of-schedule in the nation,” she said. “I wanted to challenge this team.”

The tension in the room where the Blugolds watched the selection show was already tangible as the broadcasters announced a pair of other WIAC teams as at-large selections during the reveal of the tournament bracket, causing the atmosphere to draw even tighter. The names Whitewater and Oshkosh elicited gasps of surprise from multiple players when they were announced. The room broke into raucous cheering and celebratory whoops when Eau Claire’s name was finally read.

“We’re so thankful,” player Tyra Boettcher said. “This is what we’ve been working for this whole year.”

Englund and Boettcher admitted being excited to play another game at home this season. Senior Ellie Clayton is also glad to have one more chance to play on her home court.

The NCAA broadcasters warned the Blugolds during the show to be wary of the North Central squad. The Rams are 24-4 and are fresh off an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament championship. They have four players who average double figures in the scoring department.

Englund said she is from Minnesota and is familiar with the Rams, who are based in Minneapolis. The Blugolds have reached the second round in each of their six NCAA tournament appearances since the turn of the century. However, they haven’t advanced past that round since 2003.

Millikin and Wartburg will square off in the other first-round game at Zorn Arena on Friday.