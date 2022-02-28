ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who claimed panhandler killed wife gets life in prison

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGQfh_0eRlpgYY00

A man who tried to cover up his wife’s 2018 stabbing death with a story blaming a Baltimore panhandler was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Keith Smith, of Aberdeen , was convicted in December of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, a 54-year-old electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was sentenced to life in prison for murder plus three years to be served concurrently for the use of a deadly weapon, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Appearing by video from jail, Smith apologized to Jacquelyn’s family but maintained he was innocent. His attorney, Natalie Finegar, asked the judge for a sentence less than the maximum, focusing on his faith and involvement in his church before his arrest.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer said she had never seen facts that “showed more premeditation, willfulness and intent.”

“The crime for which the defendant was convicted was the reason the maximum sentence for murder was created,” Schiffer added.

Keith Smith told police his wife was knifed by a man after handing $10 to a female panhandler who appeared to be holding a baby, a story that drew national attention, as he and his daughter, Valeria, gave tearful interviews. Oprah Winfrey , once a newscaster in Baltimore, tweeted that the case would make her reconsider handing out cash to panhandlers.

But the story fell apart when detectives failed to find evidence of the panhandlers and surveillance video and cellphone data didn’t show Smith’s car along the route he claimed to take.

Keith Smith and his daughter were arrested in March 2019 in Texas during what was cast as a dash for Mexico .

Valeria Smith, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to acting as an accessory after her stepmother’s slaying, admitted ditching her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story. She testified that her father drove them into a park as his wife dozed, then stabbed her. Afterward, Keith Smith coached his daughter on what they would tell police.

“The story was supposed to be it was a homeless person, or two homeless people, that had a baby, and Mrs. Jacquelyn was supposed to feel sorry for them,” Valeria Smith told the jury. “When she gave them the money, they stabbed her.”

Keith Smith’s attorney told the jury that inconsistencies in her client’s story don’t prove he killed his wife.

Valeria Smith was sentenced in December to five years in prison under a plea deal, in which she agreed to testify against her father.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Man who stabbed wife to death in Baltimore and blamed panhandlers is to be sentenced Monday

The Maryland man who stabbed his wife to death in Baltimore and created an elaborate ruse that a pair of panhandlers in East Baltimore killed her is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Jacquelyn Smith’s murder in December 2018 shocked the city: a 54-year-old electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground stabbed in her chest while driving through Baltimore in the middle of the night. Then there ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WCAX

Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentenced in 2018 killing

How is Vermont doing in the fight against COVID? Part 2. A top federal health official speaks with our Darren Perron about what Vermont is doing right in the fight against COVID and why the CDC keeps changing guidelines. With fewer officers on patrol, how safe is Burlington?. Updated: 4...
BURLINGTON, VT
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Iowa man gets life sentences for killing woman, 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison for killing a woman and her two children. The Des Moines Register reports that prosecutor Kevin Hathaway told a Polk County district judge Friday that the murder of Rosibeth Flores-Rodriguez was “horrific,” but the murders of her two children were worse. Judge David Porter sentenced Marvin Esquivel Lopez, 34, to consecutive life sentences in the 2019 deaths of the 29-year-old mother and 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. Esquivel Lopez was convicted in January of shooting the mother during an argument in his Des Moines home, then killing her children.
KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas: Man gets prison for killing escort who stole wallet

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman who had stolen his wallet while working as an escort. A defense lawyer for 31-year-old Kevin Osborne asked for probation, but District Judge Tierra Jones on Friday denied the request, citing curfew violations as one reason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Crime#Aberdeen Proving Ground#The Baltimore Sun
The Independent

Gambling addict teacher who killed himself was ‘abused by parasites’

A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.Liz and Charles Ritchie attacked gambling companies and the government following the conclusion of an inquest into their 24-year-old son Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam, in November 2017.Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said on Friday that Jack’s death is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling”.Jack was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit and then blame...
GAMBLING
NottinghamMD.com

Keith Smith sentenced to life in prison plus three years for fatal stabbing of his wife that he blamed on panhandler

BALTIMORE, MD—Keith Smith has been sentenced by a Baltimore City judge to life in prison plus three years for the fatal stabbing of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith. Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna prosecuted this case. “Keith Smith will now justly serve a life sentence in prison for violently stabbing his wife to death and then creating an elaborate cover-up plan … Continue reading "Keith Smith sentenced to life in prison plus three years for fatal stabbing of his wife that he blamed on panhandler" The post Keith Smith sentenced to life in prison plus three years for fatal stabbing of his wife that he blamed on panhandler appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

3 Men Get Life in Prison for Killing 4 People During Robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison in what prosecutors said was the killing of four people at a South Carolina home during a robbery over drugs. An Orangeburg County jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday night before finding each of the men...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Step-father bullied five-year-old before he was found murdered, court is told

A step-father accused of murdering a five-year-old boy forced him to do press ups when he was “naughty”, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi was just three when John Cole, 40, inflicted the punishment, a family friend said.The youngster was found dumped in the River Ogmore about 250 metres from the home he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021.Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are charged with his murder.All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man gets life in prison in 2017 killing of ex-girlfriend in Cherokee County

Shannon Marie Goetz had plans to move out of her Woodstock home and back to Florida after ending a relationship with her boyfriend. But instead, she stood in terror watching as 53-year-old James Damon Clements assaulted her two roommates in what authorities called a “jealous rage.” Not long after, the ex-boyfriend turned his rage toward her.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy