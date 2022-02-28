Steve Nash: Nets not pushing Kyrie Irving on vaccination

Nick Friedell: Nash says nobody in the organization has had any communication with Kyrie about getting the vaccination. He’s made his stance clear and the Nets aren’t pushing him on it.

Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash has repeatedly said over the last few weeks that he’s been proud of his undermanned team’s effort. Wherever he’s watching tonight — he can’t be proud of what he’s seeing. Nets getting beat up and down the court — while giving up open looks all over the place. – 8:27 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Updated: Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment. #NBA @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

When we last saw Jacque Vaughn coaching the Nets, they were losing to these Raptors in four straight in the bubble in the 2020 playoffs, just before Steve Nash was hired. – 7:43 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Steve Nash out for health and safety protocols, won’t coach the Nets tonight. Not going to provide much hope to the Nets fans who want the mayor to allow the unvaccinated point guard to play. – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Raptors tips shortly. Steve Nash is out due to health and safety protocols. We, as a beat, were all saying he sounded a bit sick in his pregame press conference. Enter Jacque Vaughn. Coincidentally, the last time he coached was against the Raptors. – 7:33 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Nets say Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight – 7:29 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight because of health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will coach in his place. – 7:28 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Nets head coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns, team says. – 7:25 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight, the Nets say. – 7:25 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

This just now from the Nets PR

Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets announce Steve Nash is in health and safety protocols tonight. Jacque Vaughn will coach until he’s out. – 7:25 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. #NBA – 7:24 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Nets say coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game vs. Toronto due to health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties. – 7:24 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Between VanVleet, Anunoby, Harris, Durant, Irving and Simmons, six of the top seven highest-paid players in this game are out. – 6:58 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Reporter: has coach Steve Nash or anyone else in the organization talked to Kyrie Irving about getting the shot anymore?

“No.”

-coach Nash offers his POV on the latest from NYC Mayor Eric Adams and possible vaccine mandate changes pic.twitter.com/2eSPr7JqV3 – 6:57 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think we’re waiting…to see how he responds. So there’s no decisions made either way, and just trying to see how much improvement he can get over the coming weeks.”

-Nash was asked if #Nets learned Joe Harris does NOT need 2nd surgery or if they’re waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/yW5IRay6AM – 6:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Yes, Irving lives in NJ. But the mandate applies to athletes who play for visiting teams, not NYC “home teams.” Kyrie is employed by the #Nets, a New York City team, and thus he is covered by Key2NYC, regardless of his residence. #NBA – 6:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Since many have asked for clarification on why Kyrie Irving still can’t play at home: The private sector employee mandate applies to nearly all NYC private businesses — big or small. It has the same non-resident athlete exception as Key2NYC, which doesnt apply to Irving. #Nets – 6:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Reporting with @C_Sommerfeldt: Kyrie Irving’s New Jersey residency status does not exempt him from New York City’s vaccine mandate — even if there’s verbiage in the mandate that suggests otherwise.

More from an Adams administration official @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:23 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“He’s just doing some light shooting, … physical therapy, just making sure he gets that back 100 percent, just that little flare up….shooting and his kind of reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do while that thing settles down.”

-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons back flare up pic.twitter.com/tpaKLNReow – 6:12 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash gives an update on Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Sounds like KD is looking at Thursday or Sunday, nothing imminent on the other two.

#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uUhrmSouBt – 6:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning and so he’s not gonna play this week but we’ll keep working on his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well.”

-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return to play – 6:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash expects a similar workload for Goran Dragic tonight. He played 14 minutes and some change on Saturday. – 6:02 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Steve Nash saying he doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week. So seems to answer the question of whether he could play in Philadelphia on the 10th. – 5:58 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says nobody in the organization has had any communication with Kyrie about getting the vaccination. He’s made his stance clear and the Nets aren’t pushing him on it. – 5:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked if he’s re-engaged talks with Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, Steve Nash says “No.” – 5:56 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about him getting vaccinated. – 5:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash says Ben Simmons won’t practice this week. Asked if Simmons would be on schedule to debut by the middle of next month (#Nets have a three-game trip ending 3/10 at the #Sixers) Nash answers “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #NBA – 5:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said the Nets are waiting to see how Joe Harris responds to see if he needs another operation. – 5:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on whether Joe Harris will need a second surgery on his ankle: “We’re waiting to see how he responds, so there’s no decisions made either way.” – 5:54 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says he doesn’t believe Simmons will practice this week. Says the Nets are waiting for his back soreness to calm down. As of now Simmons is doing some “Light shooting and physical therapy,” as they wait for his back to feel better. – 5:53 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Kevin Durant for the Nets here tomorrow, could return from knee injury later this week, Steve Nash reports – 5:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t going to practice this week. When asked if Simmons will play by the middle of next month (Nets @ Philly on 3/10), Nash says “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #Nets – 5:53 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play this week. Adds that he’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy to make sure he gets that back soreness 100% from the little flare up. – 5:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said Ben Simmons is some light shooting and some physical therapy on his back for now. Nash doesn’t expect him to practice this week. – 5:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash hopeful Kevin Durant could play Thursday vs the #Heat or maybe Saturday. #Nets – 5:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says Kevin Durant won’t play in either of the back-to-back games against the Raptors but is hopeful he’ll play either Thursday against the Miami Heat or Sunday in Boston against the Celtics. #Nets – 5:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says KD is out vs. Toronto on Tuesday as well. He’s hopeful he will he back either Thursday vs. Heat or Sunday vs. Celtics. – 5:51 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won’t play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow. – 5:51 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says they’re hopeful KD can play this week. Says it won’t be either game vs. Toronto. Maybe Thursday or Sunday. – 5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash on KD: “We’re hopeful that he can play this week. He wont play tonight or tomorrow” #Nets – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Joe Harris “is working away at it” and seeing if he can progress. Rules out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game in Toronto but is “hopeful” he can play Thursday or Sunday. Said Ben Simmons is still reconditioning. – 5:51 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says Joe Harris is progressing in his ankle surgery rehab: “Joe is working away at it. There’s no real update but he’s still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress.” – 5:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!

youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets #NBA title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 1:36 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

New York’s mayor’s plan to lift vaccine mandate will not let Kyrie Irving play home games, yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/new… – 1:01 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more

👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Still a full week until the so-called mandate would be lifted. From political side, optics seemingly play a huge role in all this… but think ultimately Kyrie ends up playing F/T.

Adams has changed his tone a ton in the past month and the Nets aren’t going to stop fighting this. – 11:47 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD already ruled out tonight. Nash already said it was ‘likely’ he wouldn’t play Tuesday in Toronto either. Seems like Thursday vs. Heat will be the day. Bruce Brown, with a smile, on how KD looks: “He doesn’t look hurt to me, I’m going to be honest. He looks good.” – 11:01 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Here is New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Kyrie Irving: “It would send the wrong message to have an exception for one player when we’re telling a countless number of NYC employees, ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.’” pic.twitter.com/W0ovlKgGzU – 10:49 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving will soon be able to attend Brooklyn Nets games at Barclays Center, but cannot play in them nj.com/nets/2022/02/k… – 10:39 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Is there a good answer as to why Kyrie Irving was allowed to practice at the Nets facility if there was a private sector vaccine mandate? – 10:20 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving is not expected to be cleared for home games by the planned changes to New York City’s vaccine mandate.

➡️ https://t.co/Rlw4EPZwIc pic.twitter.com/aw1ItnrH8M – 8:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving one step closer to Barclays Center return as NYC plans to lift vaccine mandate #nets nypost.com/2022/02/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Even though mayor Adams is set to repeal the Key to NYC vaccine mandate, there’s another mandate keeping Kyrie Irving off the floor.

Meanwhile opposing unvaxxed players are free to play.

It doesn’t make sense, which is why the Nets should pay the fine.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

So, City Hall said the private business vaccine mandate is still in effect. Thus, Irving still can’t play unless he gets vaccinated but he can go and watch the #Nets as a fan. #NBA – 6:27 PM

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that he wants to see Kyrie Irving playing home games at Barclays Center but making an exception for the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star guard “would send the wrong message” to the rest of the city. Adams made his comments to CNBC and added that he has spoken with Nets owner Joseph Tsai about the issue. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022

“Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there’s so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue,” Adams said in the interview with CNBC. “I can’t have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.'” -via ESPN / February 28, 2022

The Daily News obtained a memo sent to NBA teams ahead of the start of the season. The spirit of that memo? NBA teams do not have the option to pay to break the law. “Pursuant to the local orders set forth above, if a player is on an impacted team, unvaccinated, and does not have an approved bona fide medical or religious exemption (the determination of which will be made by the league office), he will not be allowed to enter their home arenas or practice facilities in these jurisdictions or participate in any games, practices, or other team activities conducted there,” the memo read. Kyrie Irving is allowed to practice at the Nets’ Training Facility in Industry City because New York City deemed the building a private office space, subject to vaccine requirements set by ownership, not The City. -via New York Daily News / February 28, 2022