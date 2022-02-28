ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Now in March with Shadow Warriors 3, Crysis Remastered and these games

By Addin
Cover picture for the articleIn March there will be PlayStation Plus again, so also a new line-up for PlayStation Now. The media reports about Project Spartacus have not yet come out. The raw truth on PlayStation Now...

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
PS Now gets even more Game Pass-like with its first day-one launch, Shadow Warrior 3

PlayStation is taking a step closer to its own Xbox Game Pass equivalent with its very first PS Now launch title. A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals that Shadow Warrior 3 will be available free via the game streaming and download service on March 1, which is also when it will be made available for purchase through more traditional means. That said, pre-ordering the game on PlayStation Store will also unlock Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2, which you won't get just by playing through PlayStation Now.
