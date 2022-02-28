ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russian anti-war demonstrator: 'It is okay to speak up'

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

Russian anti-war demonstrator Veronika Nazarova said her country is divided over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that she and a large number of protesters in the country are banding together to show solidarity with the Ukrainians, as well as show Russian citizens that "it is okay to speak up."

When asked by "Rising" co-host Robby Soave whether most of the country is against the invasion, Nazarova replied, "I wish it was true."

"The society is divided actually," she said. "So, I would be lying if I said everyone is against it."

However, Nazarova said a large number of Russians are against the invasion.

"So when we go to those protests...we want to show the Ukrainians that not every Russian supports the decisions of our government," she added. "Also, we want to show our own fellow citizens that it's okay to speak up if you are against something, it's okay to go to the peaceful protests, that is our right given by our constitution...and we can practice it."

8 hours 43 min ago

#Ukraine#War#Protest
