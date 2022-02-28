ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty DOWN Server: Warzone, Vanguard server status update for matchmaking issues

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty servers appear to have gone down, leaving thousands of fans unable to play online multiplayer in Vanguard and Warzone. The Call of Duty server status makes for a sad read for fans, who have complained about not being able to access various multiplayer titles. The independent website...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play Beta Delayed

Call of Duty: Vanguard players were supposed to be able to play the Ranked Play mode in the game's Multiplayer environment on Thursday, but it no longer looks like that'll be happening. Treyarch Studios announced on Wednesday evening that a "stat-breaking issue" was discovered that only appeared in the live version of this Ranked Play addition. Because of that, the beta for the Ranked Play mode has been delayed, and there's currently no word as to when it'll be released.
RETAIL
dbltap.com

Horizon Forbidden West Server Status: How to Check

Horizon Forbidden West's server status is going to get a lot of traffic in the first couple of weeks. With the new release of Horizon Forbidden West, some players have already been facing some problems in the game. Horizon Forbidden West Server Status: How to Check. The servers in Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Nerf Incoming for PPSh-41

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has acknowledged that there is a problem with the PPSh-41 weapon in the popular battle royale shooter. Within recent days, a number of players have started to notice that the gun in question has been completely overtuned in Warzone Season 2, making it far and away the best weapon in the game. And while some have surely enjoyed taking advantage of how broken the gun is, Raven has now confirmed that a nerf will be coming about at some point in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes One Popular Gun Worse

A new Call of Duty: Warzone is live on all platforms, or more specifically, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Raven Software has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, which, most notably, reveal that one of the game's more popular guns has been nerfed. In addition to this, the patch notes also reveal and detail the various bug fixes that have been made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
