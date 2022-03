The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball regional tournament has begun, and the Drummond Lumberjacks, Mellen Granite Diggers, and South Shore Cardinals remain in contention for a berth in sectionals while the Butternut Midgets, Washburn Castle Guards, Ashland Oredockers, and Bayfield Trollers — who lost to Mellen by a score of 70-60 at Mellen Tuesday — have seen their seasons conclude. For players, fans, and school faculty, the end of a season — particularly basketball, which for many senior athletes can mark the end of their high school sports experience — is never easy, according to Eric Iverson, a middle school social studies teacher who has been an educator in the Bayfield School District for over 15 years.

