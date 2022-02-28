ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef José Andrés feeding people fleeing at Ukraine-Poland border

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZ2C9_0eRlm24800
  • Chef José Andrés has been offering free meals through his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen since Friday at the Ukraine-Poland border to those fleeing Ukraine.
  • On Monday, the nonprofit began serving meals 24 hours a day.
  • At least 400,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far.

Chef José Andrés has since Friday been offering free meals at the Ukraine-Poland border through his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen to those fleeing Ukraine amid Russia’s military invasion.

“People of the World … Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good!” the Spanish-American chef wrote on Twitter Friday.

On Monday, the nonprofit began serving meals 24 hours a day to those in flight.

Volunteers are also headed to additional border crossings in Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary to provide hot meals to those crossing.

“Guys, there’s many ways to fight,” Andrés said in a follow-up video on Saturday. “Some people fight by making sure that people are fed.”

At least 400,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far.

