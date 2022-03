The Victoria Livestock Show wrapped up a jam-packed week of events with a livestock auction Monday evening, and the energy inside the Victoria Community Center was frenetic. The auctioneer sat on stage, rattling off undecipherable babble interspersed with large dollar amounts and names, and the crowd was responding just as quickly with their bids. All the while, the students who raised project animals for the Livestock Show were shuffling onstage and standing with smiles plastered on their faces and belt buckles, ribbons and banners in hand.

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO