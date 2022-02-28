The Whirl: TWFE Wine Dinner

One of the challenges with writing a column is finding a catchy title. At least for me, once the title is in order, the rest just seems to flow. During last month’s Prisoner wine dinner at Vittorio’s Italian Ristorante last month, I had the title of the column in my head when I heard the name of the first wine being poured. Vittorio’s owner, Victor Magalhaes, along with narrators Amanda Salmon, field sales manager for Constellation Brands, and David Sheline, a certified sommelier, launched the evening with “Unshackled” sauvignon blanc.
