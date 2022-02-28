Letter: Look for truthful information about carbon pipeline

Utah is experiencing a mega-drought, a long-term climate-induced water crisis. In addition to water conservation, we must reduce carbon emissions. Representative Ward (R-Bountiful) recently proposed HJR 3 – Joint Resolution Supporting Federal Carbon Fee and Dividend Program. Ward made a strong case for supporting a national carbon fee and dividend program that would put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and refund the proceeds directly to households in a monthly dividend. A national carbon fee and dividend, such as proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby, is the conservative approach to addressing climate disruption. Putting a price on carbon is the single most powerful and efficient tool available to reduce carbon pollution and is necessary to avert a long-term water crisis. Businesses respond to carbon prices by becoming more energy efficient and developing new sources of clean, renewable energy. Low-and middle-income families benefit most from the dividend because they use less energy than the wealthy.

