Letter: Look for truthful information about carbon pipeline

By Opinion by Phillip Kruger
Worthington Daily Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have written before about being informed. I have found it is not always as easy as one would think. There is a lot of info out there that is not truthful. One example would...

Standard-Examiner

Letter: Carbon dividends plan a bipartisan solution to polluters

With climate change concerns increasing among both Democrats and Republicans, it’s time Congress put politics aside, take a new approach, and reach a bipartisan solution. No one party has all the answers, and we won’t address climate and air quality problems while we remain in partisan gridlock. We need a leader who can set politics aside and unify Americans behind a consensus solution: the Baker-Shultz carbon dividends plan.
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Time for Utah to consider a carbon fee, dividend

Utah is experiencing a mega-drought, a long-term climate-induced water crisis. In addition to water conservation, we must reduce carbon emissions. Representative Ward (R-Bountiful) recently proposed HJR 3 – Joint Resolution Supporting Federal Carbon Fee and Dividend Program. Ward made a strong case for supporting a national carbon fee and dividend program that would put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and refund the proceeds directly to households in a monthly dividend. A national carbon fee and dividend, such as proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby, is the conservative approach to addressing climate disruption. Putting a price on carbon is the single most powerful and efficient tool available to reduce carbon pollution and is necessary to avert a long-term water crisis. Businesses respond to carbon prices by becoming more energy efficient and developing new sources of clean, renewable energy. Low-and middle-income families benefit most from the dividend because they use less energy than the wealthy.
Citrus County Chronicle

It’s about the policies, not just the pipeline

The Editorial page has been so informative lately. I especially like the one entitled “Keystone has nothing to do with gas prices.” I’m sure the author did not intend to sound ostentatious and condescending by ending their submission with “any questions? Class dismissed.”. Not using the...
Westerly Sun

Letter: Truth missing in Charlestown savings allegations

If you move your car from the driveway to the garage, the car is not missing, stolen or lost. It has simply been moved. In the garage your car is still available to drive to work and it has the same value. Your total assets are unchanged. Reporting the car stolen would be a false police report, and making accusations against particular neighbors would be even more damaging and irresponsible, especially when you know right where the car is.
New greenhouses in rural North Korea grow tons of vegetables, just not for locals

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A North Korean greenhouse project promised to provide citizens of a rural province with more vegetables than they could ever eat. But two years later, the food is bypassing their mouths and being shipped to the capital Pyongyang to be served to the country’s elites, sources told RFA.
Outsider.com

U.S. Labor Secretary Says Domestic Drilling Isn’t Being Considered Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.
