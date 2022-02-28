ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biocon expands portfolio & market reach with $3.3B buyout of Viatris biosimilars

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiocon Biologics has been positioning itself to become a global player in biosimilar drugs. Viatris, a longtime partner to Biocon, is charting a course for its future that does not include biosimilars. The two companies have struck a deal that brings each closer to its goal. Biocon is acquiring Viatris’s biosimilars...

