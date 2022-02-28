The Whirl: 2022 DAR Awards

Prineville has four active Spanish speaking congregations, with one virtual congregation and another Latino Sabbath School class Crook County is the oldest community in Central Oregon, and it has a history of being resilient, diverse and a proud community that is dedicated to progress. As of the 2020 Census, Crook County had a population of 24,738. The second largest demographic in the county is the Latino or Hispanic population at 7.6%. Ofelia Figueroa, Client Service Coordinator for Latino Community Association of Central Oregon in Prineville, commented that she does see recent growth and increase in the Latino population in Crook...
