The Whirl: 2022 DAR Awards

KEENE — Two local high school students and an American history teacher were honored recently by the Daughters of the American Revolution Ashuelot Chapter. “We give awards every year but this is the first time we have consolidated them into a special meeting,” Ashuelot Chapter Regent Cheri Casper said. “Since COVID has taken over our lives and we were not able to meet a great deal last year, I thought it would be great if we could have a meeting where we didn’t have to do any business and could just honor people.”

KEENE, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO