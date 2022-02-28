ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Whirl: 2022 DAR Awards

Cover picture for the articleOn January 14, Jaquelin Santos Ventura and Ainsley Reid McCurry received...

Daily Herald

Rahab's Daughters Receives Support from DAR

Rahab's Daughters received financial support from the Barrington, IL-based Signal Hill Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in the amount of $500. Rahab's Daughters was founded and is operated by a survivor of human trafficking. The organization is based in Chicago's Northwest suburbs and assists any and all women and children who want to be rescued from the sex industry. Their mission is "Prevention, Rescue, Education, Rehabilitation."
BARRINGTON, IL
Monroe County Advocate

DAR announces 2021-22 Good Citizens winners

The Rhea-Craig Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Sweetwater has announced its DAR Good Citizens for 2021-22. These 12th grade students are chosen by their respective schools for the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Taylor Brown of Tellico Plains High School, son of...
SWEETWATER, TN
Union Leader

Students, teacher honored at DAR awards night in Keene

KEENE — Two local high school students and an American history teacher were honored recently by the Daughters of the American Revolution Ashuelot Chapter. “We give awards every year but this is the first time we have consolidated them into a special meeting,” Ashuelot Chapter Regent Cheri Casper said. “Since COVID has taken over our lives and we were not able to meet a great deal last year, I thought it would be great if we could have a meeting where we didn’t have to do any business and could just honor people.”
KEENE, NH
Times-Herald

Wellsville student is Schuyler Chapter of DAR's 2022 Good Citizen

WELLSVILLE — The Catherine Schuyler Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that Brooklyn Stisser, a senior at Wellsville High School, has been selected as their Chapter Good Citizen. Brooklyn is the senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president, as well...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Dothan Eagle

Jack Anderson speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter

Dr. P.J. "Jack" Anderson, right, (Col. Retired USAR Medical Corps) recently spoke to the John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on "The Revolutionary War in What is Now the State of Alabama." Anderson's in-depth and very informative talk covered actions leading up to the two significant...
MOBILE, AL
Portland Tribune

Providing spiritual guidance for the Crook County Latino community

Prineville has four active Spanish speaking congregations, with one virtual congregation and another Latino Sabbath School class Crook County is the oldest community in Central Oregon, and it has a history of being resilient, diverse and a proud community that is dedicated to progress. As of the 2020 Census, Crook County had a population of 24,738. The second largest demographic in the county is the Latino or Hispanic population at 7.6%. Ofelia Figueroa, Client Service Coordinator for Latino Community Association of Central Oregon in Prineville, commented that she does see recent growth and increase in the Latino population in Crook...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
