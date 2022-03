Skintellectuals - ELLE's panel of pros pass judgement on the latest skincare trends, techniques and ingredients. Many a skincare hack, tip and trend has been born from the leagues of beauty fanatics using social media to share their weird and wonderful tricks. Some of them are pretty useful, some are naff, and some are just downright ridiculous. But, most importantly, not all of them are created equally. Moisture Sandwiching is one - a delicious sounding skincare layering technique, the benefits of which have been extolled across social media due to its apparent ability to vastly improve hydration in the skin.

