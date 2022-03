Apple will hold tomorrow its first event of the year. While there is some controversy about what Macs the company will unveil, it’s believed that a new iPhone SE 3 and the fifth-generation iPad Air will also be introduced. That said, a survey shows 40% of iPhone users are planning to buy this third-generation iPhone SE for themselves as their main device, an additional phone, or even as a gift to someone.

