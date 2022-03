Composer Hans Zimmer’s fandom for author Frank Herbert’s Dune is so strong that he actually chose the film over Christopher Nolan’s Tenet when it came to his big return to film scoring. Luckily for him, co-writer/director Denis Villeneuve was just as big a devotee to the source material as he was in the making of the movie, which led to Zimmer and Villeneuve totally geeking out over one of largest players among this year’s Academy Award nominees. All it took were some very important questions to realize that this was indeed a match made on Caladan.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO