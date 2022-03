Elderly Scots and those classed as being at the highest risk of becoming severely ill with coronavirus are to be offered a second booster jag next month.Appointments for the spring booster dose will be offered to those aged 75 and over, as will as those living in care homes for older people, and those aged 12 and above who are immunosuppressed.The vaccinations will be given at least 24 weeks after their most recent jag, with the first appointments to take place in the second week of March.It comes after the latest guidance was announced by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO