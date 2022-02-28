ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.13 and Mesa 21.2

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS point release is...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Reasons Why Ubuntu Is the Ideal Distro for Linux Newcomers

The Linux kernel has spawned an entire family of operating systems known as Linux distributions. There are close to a thousand (or maybe more) distributions that you can install on your computer for free. But when it comes to ease of use and beginner-friendliness, Ubuntu is the name that pops...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Linus Torvalds prepares to move the Linux kernel to modern C

We all know Linux is written in C. What you may not know is that it's written in a long-outdated C dialect: The 1989 version of the C language standard, C89. This is also known as ANSI X3.159-1989, or ANSI C. Linus Torvalds has decided that enough is enough and will move Linux's official C to 2011's C11 standard.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy