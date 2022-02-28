Olympic shot put champ Valerie Adams retires

Skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson both claimed their second medals of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Monday.Simpson, who won gold in the vision impaired Super-G on Sunday, followed that by taking bronze in the Super Combined event.The 19-year-old Scot, who is guided by his brother Andrew, was left with work to do after a mistake on the Super-G but moved up to third after a strong performance in slalom.And it’s BRONZE for Neil and Andrew Simpson!!!What a debut Games for these two.What a Monday morning!#WinterParalympics #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/l3WnvHWi1H— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 7, 2022Simpson said: “I think, with the mistake...
Comments / 0