ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic shot put champ Valerie Adams retires

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

Kucera ready to defend NAIA shot put title

Dylan Kucera knew he was having a pretty good indoor track and field season. Between the stack of medals, a handful of GPAC Athlete of the Week honors and a conference championship, the Midland senior was doing alright. It wasn’t until his latest honor—the USTFCCA Midwest Regional Field Athlete of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson add to Winter Paralympics medal haul

Skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson both claimed their second medals of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Monday.Simpson, who won gold in the vision impaired Super-G on Sunday, followed that by taking bronze in the Super Combined event.The 19-year-old Scot, who is guided by his brother Andrew, was left with work to do after a mistake on the Super-G but moved up to third after a strong performance in slalom.And it’s BRONZE for Neil and Andrew Simpson!!!What a debut Games for these two.What a Monday morning!#WinterParalympics #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/l3WnvHWi1H— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 7, 2022Simpson said: “I think, with the mistake...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Valerie Adams
The Spun

Terrifying Details Emerge From The Brittney Griner Situation

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being detained in Russia due to an incident at an airport near Moscow. Unfortunately, it sounds like Griner has been stuck in this predicament for longer than people originally thought. According to Angel McCoughtry, the WNBA star...
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Shot Put#Stephen Adams#Retirement#Ap#Memphis Grizzlies
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Josh Taylor keen on Jack Catterall rematch at ‘catchweight’

Josh Taylor has indicated that he would be willing to fight Jack Catterall again, but said that any rematch of their controversial February fight would have to be at a “catchweight”.Taylor remained the undisputed super-lightweight champion with victory in a split decision despite Catterall appearing to have the better of the encounter in Glasgow on 26 February.It ended Catterall’s undefeated record as a professional fighter, and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has subsequently launched an investigation into the scoring.Scottish boxer Taylor has now said he is prepared to take on the Englishman in a rematch, and that he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Black Enterprise

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Blasted For Saying James Harden Has ‘Fried Chicken Grease, Watermelon’ In His Beard

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
NBA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Says That Guarding Michael Jordan Was Easier Than Guarding Larry Bird: "Larry Wasn’t Quick, He Couldn’t Jump Really High, But There Were Just Some Sleepless Nights."

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were two of the most talented players in NBA history. They clashed several times, with Bird dominating Jordan in the playoffs, but always putting up a show for the fans. Besides being incredibly talented with the basketball in their hands, they were fierce trash talkers,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy