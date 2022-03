As much as we all want to focus on the on-ice product, the next two weeks will be filled with trade deadline rumors, targets, and hopes. But with the rumors comes speculated packages, and sometimes they just make you laugh. Beyond the “Adam Fox for JT Miller” fun that Canucks fans seem to think makes sense, there are too many names out there that Chris Drury simply wont’ trade for a rental. It’s time to go through the Rangers players likely to be traded at the deadline, so we can hopefully ignore some of the sillier rumors.

