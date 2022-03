RPI’s special teams came through when it mattered most. Thanks to that, the Engineers are off to the next round of the ECAC Hockey tournament. The sixth-seeded Engineers scored four power-play goals and one shorthanded Sunday as they rallied for a 5-3 victory over 11th-seeded Dartmouth in Game 3 of the ECACH tournament first round at Houston Field House in Troy.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO