Warfare release “Legends Never Die” feat. Chris Ulsh

A spooky video circulating online reveals the unsettling contents of an eerie box that was discovered during a home renovation project and bears the worrisome warning 'do not release.' The chilling footage was posted to TikTok by a couple who have been showcasing some of the strange finds that they have made while refurbishing a house from the 1920s which they purchased at an auction last year. The wildly popular series has seen them discover a hidden room and other odd objects within the residence and, recently while fixing a brick wall, they unearthed a rather peculiar box with the words inscribed with the words 'peidiwch ar ryddhau,' or 'do not release,' along with a pentagram inscribed on the side.
