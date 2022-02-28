ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfare release “Legends Never Die” feat. Chris Ulsh

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardcore supergroup Warfare, made up of Sam Yarmuth (owner of Triple B Records), Justice Tripp (Trapped Under Ice, Angel...

hiphop-n-more.com

Blxst Releases New Song ‘Sometimes’ Feat. Zacari: Listen

Blxst is back with new music. The L.A. based talent has linked with Zacari from TDE for the latest drop ‘Sometimes’. At the end of last year, Blxst renewed his deal with Red Bull Records. He announced a joint venture between Red Bull and his own company, Evgle which he founded in 2018. Through this venture, Red Bull Records and Evgle will work together to also sign rising talent.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warfare#Legends Never Die#Trapped Under Ice#Triple B Records#Blazing Eye#Power Trip
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Releases New Song & Video ‘Freaky Deaky’ Feat. Doja Cat — Watch

Earlier in the week, Tyga posted a picture of himself and Doja Cat with the caption “FRIDAY”, teasing that something from the pair would be dropping. A few years ago, Tyga gave Doja Cat a feature on ‘Juicy‘ for her Hot Pink album and now she is returning the favour for his new single ‘Freaky Deaky’.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Box Marked 'Do Not Release' Found During Home Renovation

A spooky video circulating online reveals the unsettling contents of an eerie box that was discovered during a home renovation project and bears the worrisome warning 'do not release.' The chilling footage was posted to TikTok by a couple who have been showcasing some of the strange finds that they have made while refurbishing a house from the 1920s which they purchased at an auction last year. The wildly popular series has seen them discover a hidden room and other odd objects within the residence and, recently while fixing a brick wall, they unearthed a rather peculiar box with the words inscribed with the words 'peidiwch ar ryddhau,' or 'do not release,' along with a pentagram inscribed on the side.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Jersey Stage

Ferocious Designs Releases "Domination (feat. Christian Beach & Tariq Mohammed)"

Ferocious Designs, the music project of central New Jersey-based songwriter Brian Kelley, has released “Domination (feat. Christian Beach & Tariq Mohammed),” a track from the upcoming album, Looking for the Light. The song was originally written in 1989 when Kelley was in an Asbury Park, N.J.-based synth-rap band called TMC+The New Generation with longtime friend and singer-songwriter Christian Beach and rapper Tariq Mohammed.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ComicBook

League of Legends Challenges Feature Gets a Release Date

League of Legends players will soon have a new progression feature to utilize when Riot Games releases Challenges into the game. Different from the normal challenges of playing with a feeding teammate or trying to get your team to group, these Challenges are akin to achievements which players can strive for with an option available to show off your accomplishments in lobbies for others to see. Challenges will be added in the 12.9 update, Riot said this week, which means they'll be released on May 11th.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "Yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

