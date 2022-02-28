ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

What are the Most Populated Towns in Berkshire County?

By Rich
WSBS
WSBS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We know that Pittsfield and North Adams are the two cities in Berkshire County, and also the most populated. As of the 2020 census, Pittsfield had a population of 43,927 and North Adams had a population of 12,961. However, I was talking to someone recently who was surprised about...

wsbs.com

WSBS

Two Large Western Massachusetts Municipalities Still Have Active Mask Mandates

As many Massachusetts residents know by now a majority of cities and towns throughout the commonwealth have done away with mask mandates as COVID-19 cases are at a reduction. At this point, in most Western Massachusetts areas, wearing a mask is optional and depends on each individual's comfort level and health situation. In Berkshire County, when I recently did my grocery shopping, I saw masks on a number of shoppers and others opted to be unmasked. In addition, I recently stopped in at a Pittsfield eatery for take-out and almost everybody sitting inside chose to be maskless. Also in Pittsfield, I did some shopping for household items and most of the customers were wearing masks but the employees were not.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Police Arrest Pittsfield Man For Thursday Shooting

Once again a major crime happened last Thursday in Pittsfield. This incident involved a shooting on West Street. The suspect managed to flee Berkshire County but still didn't get away with the crime thanks to the efforts of Trenton, New Jersey police. According to a media statement from Lieutenant John...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

One of Berkshire County’s Amazing Wonders: Balance Rock (video)

As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County is certainly home to some strange, weird, and amazing phenomena. For example, we've covered Houghton Mansion, the Hoosac Tunnel, the Creature of Coca Cola Ledge and even some spooky activity captured on video at Hillside Cemetery. One Berkshire County attraction you may want...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Can Minors Under 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts? It’s Tricky

Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Explosion In Pittsfield Prompts Warning From State Fire Officials

You are probably familiar with the recent story about a man who suffered serious burns in an explosion on February 21st in Pittsfield that was the accidental result of the illicit extraction of cannabis products from Marijuana. Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey all had something to say about it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield, Time’s Running Out To Vote On Taconic Mascot Name

If you're a resident of Pittsfield then you're probably aware of the contest currently underway in which you can vote on the new name for Taconic High School's mascot. Taconic has retired their "Braves" mascot in order to find an alternative name that does not reflect the Native American culture.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

These 2 Nice Features are Must Haves for Massachusetts Home Buyers

I remember back in the Fall of 2010 when my wife and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. Up to that point, we had lived on the third floor (the maid's quarters) of a big colonial house which was turned into four apartments in the town of Lee. It certainly was a small living space with some interesting features including an open shower. The tub was wide open. There wasn't a shower curtain, or a shower door, nothing. So, if anybody walked in on either of us taking a shower, they would see us doing our business. Plus, each of us had to hold the showerhead when bathing as there wasn't any place to mount the head. Oh, the good old apartment days. We stayed at that location for five years as the rent was very affordable and we loved the location. Plus, the apartment had a certain charm to it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Mass Staties Uncover A Flurry Of Firearms In 4 Day Stretch

Boy, Mass State Police have been on the warpath lately in Western Massachusetts on the hunt for illegal firearms and recently Lady Luck joined in on the search. Recently, in a four-day span, it seems that every time they turned a corner, they uncovered another one. Massachusetts State Troopers, working...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Today’s Average Price of Gas is now $3.60 in the Berkshires and Going Up

We all knew that the war in Ukraine will continue to negatively affect gas prices here in the states and across the world. The price at the pump continues to go up. Last week when we reported on the gas prices in the Berkshires the average price of gas here was $3.52. The average price one week later is up 8-cents to $3.60 according to AAA.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Some Berkshire Motorists are Putting Kids at Risk By Ignoring This Law

We have been talking plenty about unique and little-known laws lately. One law that is pretty well known and that some Berkshire County folks have been ignoring as of late is a school bus-related law. The reason this topic deserves attention is that I'm seeing more and more motorists in Berkshire County, drive around school buses when the buses are stopped to pick up/drop off children before/after school. Clearly, some people are in a rush and are willing to take a risk.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
News Break
Politics
WSBS

3 More Items That Will be Illegal to Dispose of in MA Later This Year

In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

These Memorable Berkshire County Businesses Are Gone But Never Forgotten

Even though I've been a full-fledged Berkshire county resident since 2019, I bet you didn't know that during my days of working in New York's capital region, I spent time in the Pittsfield area (our production Director Eric Greene can back me up on this one for sure) and one memory that stands out are a few businesses that were frequented quite often by yours truly. So without further ado, let me share this stroll down memory lane with all our readers:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

5 COVID Treatments In Massachusetts For High Risk Individuals

We are constantly hearing about the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, but one thing that sort of flies under the radar a bit is the treatment options that are available for people that are either at high risk of infection, test positive, or have symptoms. We hear about them once in a while, but unless your doctor tells you about them during an appointment, we can sometimes forget about them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

How Long After a Storm Should You Clear Snow in Massachusetts?

Just when it was starting to feel like spring in Berkshire County with pretty much all of the snow melted, we get nailed with a decent-sized snowstorm. It's a reality check as we still have a few weeks of winter to go. In Berkshire County, winter can certainly last longer as we have had snowstorms over the years in April, May, we've even seen the white stuff in the summer months. Berkshire County residents know the classic saying when it comes to our fickle weather conditions, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." That's really been the case in Berkshire County, especially over the past couple of weeks.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
