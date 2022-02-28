WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD Review

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo ($199.95) combines classic instant photography and modern digital tech into one package, relying on a digital sensor to snap photos but letting you print images onto Instax Mini film. The camera marries the charm of modern analogs like the Instax Mini 11 with the trappings of digital imaging, with filter effects and color looks, plus the ability to print only the photos you choose. It's a fantastic idea, and one that can make point-and-shoots a little more relevant in the era of smartphones. But the camera can be a little frustrating to use—its rear LCD disappoints and the controls aren't very intuitive, for example. Despite this, it's still quite possible to fall in love with the Instax Mini Evo and its retro-chic styling enough to overlook any foibles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO