WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD Review

The actual universe might be infinite, unlike the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max D2150. Still, this oval-shaped home projector does get better over time. About a year before this current version, which was introduced in late 2021, Anker issued an original version of the Cosmos Max with lower actual brightness. (It also had some problems with grayscale.) Both issues have since been addressed for all currently shipping models, according to Anker. In addition, this new version is $300 less expensive, at $1,599 MSRP. Unless you need 3D support (which is gone in the new model), the changes make today's Cosmos Max a better value. They also make it a close match overall to the Xgimi Horizon Pro, a slightly more expensive competitor that offers higher brightness, but a greater tendency to show the red/green/blue flashes known as rainbow artifacts.
