ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD, Western Digital's latest PCI Express 4.0 internal solid-state drive, offers strong performance at a modest price ($129.99 for the 1TB drive we tested, with models starting at $59.99 for 256GB). This DRAM-less M.2 SSD set a new high mark in our PCMark 10 Overall Storage...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Daily deals Feb. 22: $250 off Apple Watch Series 7; $280 off Hisense 55" 4K Smart TV; 15% off Sabrent 1TB NVMe SSD for PS5 & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's topdeals include the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm for $449.99, Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series ULED Smart TV for $729, and a Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe Extreme Performance SSD for $152.99.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Inland Prime M.2 NVMe SSD Review: Entry-Level on the Cheap

The Inland Prime is yet another DRAM-less NVMe drive, but it offers higher speeds and a stronger warranty than previous-gen options. The controller and flash combo perform surprisingly well and the drive should prove popular with Micro Center shoppers due to convenience and availability. Today's best Inland Prime M.2 NVMe...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB and WD SN850 2TB SSD Prices Drop to as Little as $260: Real Deals

Today is a fantastic day to grab a bargain on some large super-fast 2TB NVMe SSD storage as the WD Black SN850 (2TB) is down to $260, and the Samsung 980PRO (2TB) is $280 — a massive 35% off its August 2021 price. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these larger 2TB drives, so it could be a great time to create more space for games and applications on your PC. Look at our Best SSDs to see what we thought of these drives.
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B card review

Delkin Device’s Black CFexpress Type B cards are a bit more expensive than some of the competition, but the promise of a replacement within 48 hours without the company actually needing have received your faulty card is reassuring. You need to pick the right capacity to get the performance you want, but the 128GB cards are the fastest that the company has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid State Drives#Ssd#Wd#Western Digital#Pci Express#Tlc Nand#Hmb#Adata
Tom's Hardware

Forspoken Showcases DirectStorage for PCs to Boost NVMe SSD Performance

At GDC 2022, AMD and Luminous Production will present the upcoming PC game Forspoken that uses a host of AMD-developed FidelityFX technologies to improve image quality, as well as Microsoft's newest DirectStorage API that should offer a massive performance boost to load times. Forspoken is the first game to adopt DirectStorage technologies to reduce CPU load by passing data directly from an NVMe SSD to the GPU.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

IRIScan Desk 6 Pro Scanner Review

We just hung an Editors' Choice award ribbon on the IRIScan Desk 6 Business as our new favorite overhead or book scanner. The company's Desk 6 Pro is a step down from that device, and its $349 price is $100 less. But it's still a lot more scanner than the Desk 5 Pro we praised in 2019. Its lower-resolution lens and less robust feature list keep the Desk 6 Pro from challenging its sibling for top honors, but it's a more-than-capable aide for teachers, presenters, and videoconference chairs.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best NAS Deals: Save Up to $700 on WD and Buffalo Drives

If you're running a business or organization with multiple employees, what's the best way to make sure everyone has access to all the files they need to keep work moving along without major hang-ups or delays? It's not practical to send every file or image to everyone individually, and while cloud storage services are great, they can be limited and pricey when you're looking at larger multi-terabyte capacity plans.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

WD Red SN700 SSD Review: An Improved SN750 by Another Name

The WD Red SN700 is an unexciting PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive, but its lackluster performance is backed by consistency and solid performance in sustained workloads, making it attractive for NAS and even general users. This drive should be of interest to anyone at 4TB, but is particularly well-suited for small business NAS usage.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
GeekyGadgets

Microchip 16-Channel PCIe Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe SSD controller

Microchip has this week introduced its new 16-Channel PCIe Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe SSD controller offering the industry’s highest performance to date. With 16 high-speed programmable NAND Flash channels capable of up to 2400 MT/s. The fourth generation Flashtec controller is capable of fully utilising PCIe Gen 5 × 4 speed bandwidth.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure with info display, power protection, upgradable firmware and more

Seesaw has returned to Kickstarter this week to launch their new M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure in the form of the Dockcase. The smart enclosure is equipped with a color display allowing users to quickly see transfer speeds and settings for the external SSD. The enclosure design features a dual heat dissipation system and offers support for a wide-ranging of M.2 NVMe SSDs of varying sizes. The SSD enclosures firmware can be easily upgraded and provides SSD health detection, hardware power loss protection and more.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Hackers Try to Sell Mining Bypass for Nvidia GPUs for $1 Million

It's never a good (or ethical) idea to buy stolen data from hackers. For one, the information itself could be fake or booby-trapped with malware. Nevertheless, the cybercriminals behind the Nvidia breach are still hoping to sell off some of the data they stole from the company. On Wednesday, the group offered a software tool to unlock the Ethereum mining limitation on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards for $1 million.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Beyerdynamic Space Review

Beyerdynamic’s $179 Space speaker is a decent personal music system that does double duty as a fantastic office speakerphone. It pumps out rich, clear audio, but its four-mic MEMS array is a stronger selling point, intelligently emphasizing human voices and suppressing background noise. We also like the disc-shaped speaker’s intuitive capacitive controls and LED indicator. Other options, such as the Editors’ Choice-winning JBL Charge 5 ($179.95), offer stronger sound for the price, but the Space’s utility as a speakerphone could help secure it a spot in your home office.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $72 on Sony's WH-100XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Calling all audiophiles: Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale now for $278—21% off. The over-ear headphones—available in black, blue, or silver—combine high-end noise cancellation and plush cushioning for hours of listening in comfort and style. As we noted in our review, these are the noise-cancelling headphones to buy if audio performance is your top priority, and they easily earn our Editors' Choice award.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Learn Software Development Fundamentals With This $19 Bundle

If you're not sure how to break into software development or even if it's the right career for you, The Software Development Process Bootcamp Bundle offers a great introduction. The tech skills you need to be a developer will vary with each project, but this crash course provides an overview...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Pick Up A Nintendo Switch OLED For Under $500

October last year, Nintendo released the newest update to the phenomenally popular Nintendo Switch with the brand new OLED Model. The current PCMag Editors’ Choice for handheld gaming, the Nintendo Switch OLED boasts an enhanced 7” OLED screen, increased inbuilt storage to 64GB, and a LAN port included in the updated dock. Right now you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for just A$499, saving yourself A$40 on the $539 RRP (8% off) over on Amazon. See it here.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Review

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo ($199.95) combines classic instant photography and modern digital tech into one package, relying on a digital sensor to snap photos but letting you print images onto Instax Mini film. The camera marries the charm of modern analogs like the Instax Mini 11 with the trappings of digital imaging, with filter effects and color looks, plus the ability to print only the photos you choose. It's a fantastic idea, and one that can make point-and-shoots a little more relevant in the era of smartphones. But the camera can be a little frustrating to use—its rear LCD disappoints and the controls aren't very intuitive, for example. Despite this, it's still quite possible to fall in love with the Instax Mini Evo and its retro-chic styling enough to overlook any foibles.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Qualcomm, MediaTek Duel Over No. 1 Status in US

MediaTek this week announced that it is now the No. 1-selling chipset vendor in Android phones in the US, but Qualcomm disputes the claim. The issue appears to be in the murky realm of how the numbers are calculated. There's a bit more than bragging rights involved in MediaTek's meteoric...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max D2150 Review

The actual universe might be infinite, unlike the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max D2150. Still, this oval-shaped home projector does get better over time. About a year before this current version, which was introduced in late 2021, Anker issued an original version of the Cosmos Max with lower actual brightness. (It also had some problems with grayscale.) Both issues have since been addressed for all currently shipping models, according to Anker. In addition, this new version is $300 less expensive, at $1,599 MSRP. Unless you need 3D support (which is gone in the new model), the changes make today's Cosmos Max a better value. They also make it a close match overall to the Xgimi Horizon Pro, a slightly more expensive competitor that offers higher brightness, but a greater tendency to show the red/green/blue flashes known as rainbow artifacts.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Google USB-C/NFC Titan Security Key Review

The USB-C/NFC Titan Security Key is the latest version of Google's hardware security key, designed to keep the bad guys from taking over your online accounts. With an attractive design and price—at just $35—the Titan Key is an obvious choice for newcomers to multi-factor authentication (MFA). With both USB-C and NFC, you can be confident that it will work with just about all the devices you already have. Unfortunately, the Titan's reliance on a slightly older technology means that it may not be as widely accepted among the sites and services you want to secure.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy