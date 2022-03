The Creality Ender-5 Pro ($382), which comes as a kit, is a bit larger than many budget 3D printers we've reviewed, but its box-like open frame has a sturdy feel that belies the price. The printer takes a few hours to build, but the process is pretty straightforward. The Ender-5 Pro supports multiple filament types. Its main issue is one we've seen with other 3D printers that lack automatic bed-leveling—it can be a pain to set the extruder nozzle the proper distance from the print bed at each corner and keep it calibrated should it come out of whack. But if you're willing to take on that chore, you'll have yourself a 3D printer capable of making reasonably large prints of above-average quality.

