We asked attendees at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, what their message was for the truckers headed to Washington, D.C., in a convoy. Following the example of the Canadian truckers who occupied Ottawa, Ontario, in protest of government vaccine mandates, a similar American demonstration is reportedly on its way to Washington. With several subconvoys en route to the city this week, the National Guard has been activated ahead of their arrival to help manage the protests.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO