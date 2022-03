CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) stock increased by 9.99% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million. Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) shares increased by 8.73% to $27.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) stock increased by 8.17% to $2.09....

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO