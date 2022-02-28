Average San Diego County Gas Price Sets 11th Record in 13 Days

Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its 11th record in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.847.

The average price has risen 25 of the past 29 days, increasing 22.3 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.3 cents more than one week ago, 22.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.128 greater than one year ago.

— City News Service, Inc.