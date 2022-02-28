ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Sets 11th Record in 13 Days

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYcpw_0eRlSCRn00
Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its 11th record in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.847.

The average price has risen 25 of the past 29 days, increasing 22.3 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.3 cents more than one week ago, 22.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.128 greater than one year ago.

— City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Traffic#Aaa#City News Service Inc
Times of San Diego

Warm and Dry Week Ahead for San Diego County, Weather Service Says

Plenty of sunshine will be seen across San Diego County on Monday with Santa Ana winds warming the region, the National Weather Service said. “Dry and warmer for early this week with gusty Santa Ana winds near the coastal slopes of the mountains,” according to forecasters. “The greatest warming of high temperatures for today will be for the coast and valleys with highs 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Holds Strong Among Top Markets for Life Sciences, with Booming New Construction

In the commercial real estate market, the life sciences sector remains strong according to an industry analysis, with low vacancies and rising rents as 2021 wrapped up. CBRE notes that by the end of the fourth quarter in response to demand, 31.6 million square feet of space designated for laboratory and research and development were under construction in the U.S. That’s almost double the 2020 numbers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy