ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Mask Mandate Ending for Indoor Schools March 11; Everywhere Else on Tuesday

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBJWs_0eRlRxWn00
A teacher adjusts a mask on one of her students at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont . Photo by Chris Stone

California will lift its requirement that students and staff wear masks indoors at schools at 11:59 p.m. March 11, making face coverings “strongly recommended” but not mandated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

As of Tuesday, meanwhile, the state will also lift its requirement that unvaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings, but masks will be “strongly recommended” for everyone indoors. Masks will also continue to be required for everyone at settings including health-care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Under the timeline announced Monday, the state will no longer mandate indoor mask-wearing on school campuses beginning March 12. Individual school districts or counties, however, will have the option of maintaining local requirements if they deem them necessary.

It was not immediately clear if Los Angeles County — which has taken a conservative approach throughout the pandemic in easing public health rules — will align with the state and lift the school masking requirement. The county has already lifted its outdoor mask-wearing rule at schools and child-care centers.

The governors of Oregon and Washington joined Newsom in Monday’s announcement, with those states also announcing a lifting of indoor mask requirements as of 11:59 p.m. March 11 — effectively ending the face-covering rules for the entire West Coast.

The announcement comes following Friday’s change in guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which adopted new standards that rely largely on COVID hospital numbers to govern whether masks should be worn. Those new standards — while resulted in mask recommendations being lifted for much of the country, still classified Los Angeles and San Diego counties as having “high” virus activity and urged that people continue to wear masks.

Under the new CDC guidance, both Orange and Riverside counties are in the “medium” category, so the federal guidance does not require mask-wearing.

Despite California’s lifting of indoor mask-wearing requirements, Los Angeles County continues to require face coverings in most indoor settings. However, the county is allowing vaccinated people to remove their masks in indoor locations where all patrons are checked for either a COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

–City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

152 White Supremist Propaganda Cases Reported in California Amid High Level Nationwide

There were 152 incidents involving white supremist propaganda in California in 2021 amid a continued high level nationwide, the Anti-Defamation League reported Thursday. Last year marked the second-highest level of incidents reported nationwide since the New York-based advocacy group began tracking such data. There were 4,851 incidents in 2021 compared to 5,125 in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Times of San Diego

San Diego Holds Strong Among Top Markets for Life Sciences, with Booming New Construction

In the commercial real estate market, the life sciences sector remains strong according to an industry analysis, with low vacancies and rising rents as 2021 wrapped up. CBRE notes that by the end of the fourth quarter in response to demand, 31.6 million square feet of space designated for laboratory and research and development were under construction in the U.S. That’s almost double the 2020 numbers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Chula Vista Could Become Hub for Tourism with Youth Sports ‘Mega City’

Chula Vista is uniquely positioned to become a youth sports tourism hub for the southwestern United States. Already well known for its youth talent, Chula Vista offers available land for the development of tournament facilities and world-class training venues for youth sports. Not only could these facilities provide access to local athletes, but they would also draw elite coaches and boost economic development benefitting parks and recreation facilities for all residents.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s AAPI Businesses Weathered COVID and Are Poised to Grow

Recent studies by both Bank of America and the Asian Business Association of San Diego highlight the difficulties faced by the AAPI community during the pandemic. On a national level, Bank of America’s AAPI Small Business Owner Report showed that 92% of those surveyed faced difficulties just keeping their businesses open and operating amid the pandemic. Many turned to various resources and programs, such as local government relief payments, to support their businesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Masking
Times of San Diego

Tax Credit for Union-Made EVs Prompts Tesla to Invite UAW into California Plant

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Thursday invited the United Auto Workers to organize the electric carmaker’s factory in Fremont. The announcement comes as the billionaire entrepreneur criticized the Biden administration and Democrats for a proposal to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions at their U.S. factories.
FREMONT, CA
Times of San Diego

Tom York on Business: Oxford Pays $464 Million for 13 Buildings in San Diego’s Biotech Center

Canadian real estate investor Oxford Properties Group has acquired nine properties featuring 13 biotech buildings in Sorrento Mesa and Sorrento Valley. Oxford said in a news release that it paid $464 million for the 650,000-square-foot portfolio. Sorrento Valley and Sorrento Mesa have become “epicenters” of growth within region’s life science...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy