U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe was first elected to the Senate in 1994. Multiple reports said this is his last year and he will announce his resignation in the next few days. Senator Inhofe is expected to announce his last day in the Senate will be December 30th. Dr. Brett Sharp is a professor at UCO. He said this would make Inhofe's seat available for the upcoming general election in November.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO