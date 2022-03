We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a food writer, so it probably won’t surprise you to learn that I’m generally excited to eat every meal of the day. (I’m guessing you share in my excitement because you’re reading this site!) Breakfast probably brings me the most joy: At no other time are you encouraged to skip over savory and go straight to the sweet. And while I don’t mind a cheesy omelet every once in a while, my preference in the mornings definitely veers towards the dessert flavors. My all-time favorite breakfast is a layered granola parfait made up of local, whole-milk yogurt, fresh berries, and a generous pour of oaty clusters.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO