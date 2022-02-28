ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireplace Flames Spread Throughout Residence in Pacific Beach

By Debbie L. Sklar
 8 days ago
Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a three- story condo in Pacific Beach Monday morning. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a Pacific Beach condominium shortly after daybreak Monday, causing an estimated $140,000 in losses, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze erupted on the top floor of a three-story residential complex in the 1700 block of Missouri Street about 6:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, the city agency reported.

Though the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the building and destroyed contents valued at a total of $40,000, the involved dwelling unit remained habitable, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022

–City News Service, Inc.

