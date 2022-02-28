ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Homicide suspect at large in shooting near Clackamas Town Center

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified as Ricky Wayne Cotten, 38, in the area of Southeast 90th and Monterey avenues

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide that reportedly left one man dead on Sunday evening.

Authorities say Ricky Wayne Cotten, 38, of Clackamas, was found shortly after 10 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southeast 90th and Monterey avenues in unincorporated Clackamas County near the Clackamas Town Center. The intersection is located near the shopping mall's movie-theatre entrance.

Cotten reportedly died at the scene despite lifesaving measures attempted by deputies and paramedics with Clackamas Fire. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Cotton died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Assisting sheriff's office detectives with the investigation are Crime Scene Investigators, Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to provide any helpful information regarding the ongoing investigation, including the identification of one or more suspects who reportedly still remain at large.

Authorities urge anyone with tips related to Sunday's shooting to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line by dialing 503-723-4949 or by accessing the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case #22-004809.

Oregon City, OR
