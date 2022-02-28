ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’ is HBO’s Second Most Watched Show After ‘Game of Thrones’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj3WF_0eRlPghG00

Sorry, Succession fans — your drama has nothing on Euphoria. Sam Levinson‘s hit teen drama has now become HBO‘s second-most-watched show since 2004, lurking behind Game of Thrones, per the channel’s report. Euphoria had another series high with its Season 2 finale episode last night (Feb. 27), drawing in 6.6 million viewers and even crashing the HBO Max app with its surge in viewers rushing to the platform. You win some, you lose some!

Per Variety‘s reporting, Euphoria Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers, which makes it the pest performance for any season of an HBO series other than Game of Thrones in 2004. Now, the second-season premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S.

Euphoria‘s per-episode-viewership average had already soared up by nearly 100 percent from Season 1 after airing just four episodes of the second season. The Zendaya-led drama hit yet another series high when it aired opposite the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Before last night’s explosive finale, HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season. Though plot details are under wraps, most of the major cast is expected to return.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, of the renewal news. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

Alongside Zendaya, the series stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Executive producers on the project include Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni and Yoram Mokady.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Game of Thrones:' Each Actor’s Most Famous Role Outside The Show

It's hard to believe that three years have passed since we said goodbye to the world of Westeros. The series, which aired 73 episodes across eight years, was one of the most successful television series of all time, winning 59 Primetime Emmys and sitting comfortably at number 13 on IMDB's list of top-rated TV shows.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: March 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going to make you feel like you’ve got the luck of the Irish all month long with their list of new content available for streaming this March. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful March 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's Larry David Documentary, Outlander Season 6 Premiere

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme, because a two-part Larry David documentary premieres on HBO tonight. And in what is essentially the exact opposite of that, Joe Biden will be addressing the nation this evening in his State of the Union address. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Oscar-nominated Japanese drama Drive My Car makes its streaming premiere, Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, and Outlander returns for Season 6. Also, somewhere in the middle of all of that, you're going to have to dig into your repressed 2020/2021 memories of Tiger King to watch Kate McKinnon play Carole Baskin in Joe vs. Carole.
MOVIES
FOX43.com

HBO's 'Euphoria' breaks network, Twitter records with latest season

A new figure of HBO royalty has been crowned. "Euphoria," the edgy and emotional smash-hit series, is now the network's second-most watched television show since 2004, only trailing behind "Game of Thrones." According to a report by entertainment publication Variety, the second season of "Euphoria" averaged 16.3 million viewers per...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Hunter Schafer
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Drake
Primetimer

Euphoria should be watched like it's a soap opera

"If you recoil at those two words, let me emphasize that soap operas — daytime classics like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, prime-time classics like Dynasty and Grey’s Anatomy — are worthy of your respect," says Roxana Hadadi. "I grew up watching The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful with my mom, and some of my earliest TV memories involve the cliffhangers that ended various episodes. At their core, soaps are longform storytelling driven by characters with tumultuous and spontaneous emotions they just can’t control. The pacing is often slow because the casts are so expansive, and the tone is a mix of winking self-awareness and magnified melodrama. It’s all heightened feelings, impulsive decision-making, and vibes, and isn’t that also what Euphoria is doing? Yes, Euphoria is a challenging story about addiction, forgiveness, empathy, and whether the worst thing you do defines you forever. Yet Euphoria has devoted a whole season to the roller-coaster ups and downs of two love triangles, and you could argue that one of them is actually a love rectangle that involves one of the people in the other love triangle. Consider, too, the grand declarations of affection, the shifting loyalties and alliances, and the enigmatic, mysterious characters. This is all soapy stuff, and placing these elements within that genre framework is the way to watch Euphoria without falling down a well of sadness. If you too are looking to catch up on the series before the second season wraps, keep these soapy clichés in mind to help counter all that trauma."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria, episode 7 recap: Lexi’s play leaves Cassie in pieces in the show’s most anticipated instalment yet

There are few episodes of Euphoria that have been as highly anticipated as episode seven. All the events of season two seem to have been building to this exact moment, tremors before the calamitous earthquake of Lexi’s play. And no, it’s not Oklahoma. The trials and tribulations of our favourite misbehaving teens – Rue’s drug addiction; Cassie’s downward spiral; Nate’s abusive behaviour; Maddy’s mourning of a friendship; Jules’s CD; Kat’s… wait, what’s Kat doing? – have made for an especially depressing second season. But what better way to distract from all that than a night at the theatre? Euphoria,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Game Of Thrones#Euphoria#The U S Euphoria S#Hbo Programming
Collider

‘Euphoria’ Has Reportedly Become the Most-Tweeted About Show of This Decade

The Zendaya fandom is real, and the memes are strong with this one. Per Twitter, HBO's Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade so far. It's not surprising, given the twists and turns of the drama series, that fans have strong reactions to as new episodes air each week. At first glance, it may be a bit curious given that only two years have occurred in this decade thus far. But with shows like Squid Game and Ozark taking fans by storm, Euphoria has to be proud of this accomplishment.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Is The Most-Tweeted Show Of The Decade In The US, Twitter Claims

Click here to read the full article. I tweet, you tweet, we all tweet about Euphoria, the teen angst drama on HBO that has healthy doses of sex, drugs, violence, and other juicy stuff. Tweets about the latest Euphoria episode fill the time line and trend on Twitter — from memes about who could “end Nate Jacobs,” to reactions about when Rue exposed Cassie. Among the celebrities jumping on the Euphoria train are Jack Harlow, Drake, Maren Morris, Halsey, Noah Beck, Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, and Kid Cudi. Now, ahead of the season finale, Twitter claims Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Fantasy/History Shows On Streaming Almost As Good As Game of Thrones

When Game of Thrones first premiered in 2011, there was no way of predicting the runaway success it would become. As a matter of fact, the studio balked at the first attempt to bring it to life, demanding a costly re-shoot of the pilot episode. For a company known for its pedigree in producing dramas based on real-world events, it was a massive gamble for HBO.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

What Is Netflix’s ‘Cliff Beasts 6’? It’s Actually Judd Apatow’s New Movie, ‘The Bubble’

April Fools’ Day now lands on…March 2, apparently? Netflix is already rolling out the pranks with noted jokester Judd Apatow, announcing a spoof film called Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem on Twitter today. While it didn’t take long for fans to call out the tomfoolery — the fake movie’s release date is April 1 — they were still confused over the stacked cast’s photo opp. With stars like Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, and Keegan-Michael Key in the trailer, is there some sort of other film going on here?
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

HBO Defends ‘Euphoria' Production After Background Actors Allege ‘Toxic' Workplace

HBO is denying allegations that the season two production of "Euphoria" was "toxic." On Friday, March 4, the network issued an apparent response to a Daily Beast report, published the same day, in which anonymous background actors alleged multiple SAG-AFTRA violations and "hellish" conditions. In a statement to E! News, an HBO spokesperson stated, "The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Tiffany Haddish Will Solve Another ‘Afterparty’ Murder With Apple TV+ Season Two Order

The afterparty doesn’t have to end this Friday. At least not The Afterparty, the all-star comedy murder-mystery bash that’s been happening this winter on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ announced a second season for Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner, just before she hopefully solves her first case in the season-one finale, which debuts globally on Friday (March 4).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Study Shows Who's Watching The Walking Dead the Most

A new report reveals who is watching The Walking Dead the most as the Final Season of the zombie drama airs on AMC. After premiering on the Breaking Bad and Mad Men network in 2010, The Walking Dead reigned as the biggest telecast for drama in basic cable history with its third season premiere in 2012. By 2014, The Walking Dead averaged 14 million viewers and set a series high when 17.3 million tuned in for "No Sanctuary." The fifth season premiere shattered records as the most-watched episode in cable history, outperforming even Sunday Night Football as the #1 show on television among adults 18-49.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Premiere on HBO Max?

Not many people think of pirates as silly, what with all of the pillaging and plundering they’re known to do. But then again, David Jenkins and Taika Waititi aren’t most people. This week marks the premiere of HBO Max’s latest original as well as the first pirate comedy we’ve seen in ages, Our Flag Means Death. And yes, it’s just as ridiculous as it sounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Game of Thrones Cast's Post-Show Roles, Ranked

The new Netflix movie Against the Ice premieres today, marking a return to TV for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, now and forever our Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones. We're closing in on three years since the finale of the HBO juggernaut, and the distribution of its cast members across the entertainment landscape has been vast. Coster-Waldau isn't the only one showing up in films and TV, but some GOT cast members have been able to leverage their fame better than others. So who tops our ranking of the show's 25 most successful post-Game of Thrones careers? Place your bets.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sets ‘Fleabag’ Follow-Up At Prime Video

Still waiting and wondering how in the world Phoebe Waller-Bridge will follow up on her award-winning Fleabag? Our wait may soon be ending. As first reported by Deadline, Amazon’s Prime Video has given Waller-Bridge the green light on her next show, which actually is the first show she’s creating and producing under the terms of a three-year deal with Amazon Studios, that started, uh, three years ago. The announcement doesn’t say what the show will be called, what it’s about, or whether it’s supposed to be a comedy. All we know at this point is that production should start on Waller-Bridge’s new show sometime this year, the year of our Lord Hot Priest, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Julia’ on HBO Max: Premiere Date, Time, Cast, and More

Julia Child’s legacy is getting the small screen treatment. This month marks the premiere of Julia, an HBO series based on the beloved culinary star’s life. The eight-part show follows Child (played by Sarah Lancashire) in the years following the publication of her legendary cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking, as she starts her TV series The French Chef and pushes back against sexism and elitism, something that would impact the industry forever.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy