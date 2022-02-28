ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott recalls more Similac-branded baby formula

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories recalled some Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases produced at a Michigan facility, after an infant who was exposed to the powdered baby formula died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Food52

Recall Alert: Three Major Baby Formula Brands Are Contaminated With Salmonella

When we’ve chatted about recalls in the past, it’s usually because E. Coli was discovered in ground beef or listeria was found in spinach. But today’s recall is both more concerning and much more urgent because it affects our littlest loved ones. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that Abbott Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas due to complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella, which are two types of bacteria that tend to grow and thrive in dry food. So far, at least four infants in three different states including Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas have been sickened after consuming one of the three powdered formulas. The FDA believes that one of the infants may have died due to cronobacter contamination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK — (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from finished. The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Sturgis, MI
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Similac#Reuters#Salmonella Newport
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
Mashed

31% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Ketchup

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Fstoppers

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA
deseret.com

The newest COVID variant was hiding for nearly a year

The newest COVID-19 variant — which, so far, does not pose a threat to humans — might have been hiding for about one year. What’s going on?: A new paper from researchers revealed that there was a possible case of deer-to-human COVID-19 transmission in Canada. The researchers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy