Abbott recalls more Similac-branded baby formula

When we’ve chatted about recalls in the past, it’s usually because E. Coli was discovered in ground beef or listeria was found in spinach. But today’s recall is both more concerning and much more urgent because it affects our littlest loved ones. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that Abbott Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas due to complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella, which are two types of bacteria that tend to grow and thrive in dry food. So far, at least four infants in three different states including Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas have been sickened after consuming one of the three powdered formulas. The FDA believes that one of the infants may have died due to cronobacter contamination.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO