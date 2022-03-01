ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify burned remains found in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

By 6abc Digital Staff
 7 days ago

Philadelphia police have identified the victim whose remains were found burned near Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park on February 20.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson, of Philadelphia.

Sources tell Action News the case is now being investigated as a homicide and Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

The discovery was made around 12 p.m. on February 20 at Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.

Officers were originally called to 32nd and Thompson streets for a report of a person screaming.

When police arrived, they were directed to the human remains found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.

Authorities say the remains appeared to have been burned.

No motive or arrest has been made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

