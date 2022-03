Click here to read the full article. Seven countries, 17 cities and one global pandemic later, The Amazing Race has finally crowned the winners of Season 33. While best friends Ryan and Dusty led the pack in the early stages of the Race, married YouTubers Kim and Penn kicked it into high gear, winning three straight legs in a row along the way. But going into Wednesday’s finale, Raquel and Cayla were picking up some serious steam. Despite their fair share of errors throughout the run, the two flight attendants pulled it together to secure their first win of the season...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO