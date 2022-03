As the River Islands community continues to grow, more parks, trails and playing fields are being designed and built for its residents. Named the bestselling master-planned community in Northern California, River Islands is now the home to more than 3,000 households. The community represents a cross section of Californians, with first-time buyers, individuals, growing families and retirees. More than 85% of last year’s homebuyers came from the Bay Area, attracted by the community’s amenities, its diverse styles of architecture and the appeal of living close to the San Joaquin River Delta.

