Stock markets tumbled worldwide and oil prices soared to their highest level for seven years after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine.Brent crude surged to its highest level since September 2014, reaching 99.5 US dollars a barrel at one stage due to fears over disruption to supplies, with Moscow’s actions set to prompt new sanctions from governments worldwide on Russia.The UK Government is preparing to unveil sanctions on key Russian figures and businesses after President Vladimir Putin recognised two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and began moving in troops and tanks for “peacekeeping” duties in...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 DAYS AGO