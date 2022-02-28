ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Homicide suspect at large in shooting near Clackamas Town Center

By Pamplin Media Group
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGKzf_0eRlN3CC00 UPDATE: Victim identified as Ricky Wayne Cotten, 38, in the area of Southeast 90th and Monterey avenues

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide that reportedly left one man dead on Sunday evening.

Authorities say Ricky Wayne Cotten, 38, of Clackamas, was found shortly after 10 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southeast 90th and Monterey avenues in unincorporated Clackamas County near the Clackamas Town Center. The intersection is located near the shopping mall's movie-theatre entrance.

Cotten reportedly died at the scene despite lifesaving measures attempted by deputies and paramedics with Clackamas Fire. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Cotton died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Assisting sheriff's office detectives with the investigation are Crime Scene Investigators, Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to provide any helpful information regarding the ongoing investigation, including the identification of one or more suspects who reportedly still remain at large.

Authorities urge anyone with tips related to Sunday's shooting to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line by dialing 503-723-4949 or by accessing the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case #22-004809.

Related
Man arrested in Milwaukie after armed carjacking spree

A Portland man reportedly executed three carjackings beginning at the Clackamas Town Center.A Portland man has been arrested following a series of three armed carjackings, two of them violent, which began at the Clackamas Town Center mall and later concluded in Milwaukie on Monday, Feb. 28. Gary Lamar Johnson, 38, is behind bars at Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon after the Feb. 28 carjacking spree, the Sheriff's Office reported on March 1. The series of incidents reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when Clackamas County sheriff's deputies responded...
MILWAUKIE, OR
$4M worth of fentanyl seized in Clackamas County

Oregon's record largest single fentanyl seizure involves 20 pounds, 150,000 counterfeit pills confiscatedFour Portland Metro-area-based drug traffickers have been arrested in the largest single fentanyl seizure in Oregon history, totaling an estimated value of around $4 million on the street market, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported Thursday, March 3. Authorities say approximately 150,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and 20 pounds of what is suspected to be the highly potent opioid in bulk were confiscated in a coordinated operation led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force with additional FBI assistance. Ufrano Orozco Munoz, 27, was...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office seeks info on missing youths

Hailey Prouty and Matthew Finney, both 16, left home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and are thought to be together The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding two missing youths, Hailey Prouty and Matthew Finney. Prouty, 16, left her home on Southeast 70th Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and has not returned. She is thought to be with Finney, 16, who left his school in Estacada the same day and has also not returned home. Prouty is without prescribed medication that can be life threatening if not taken. Those who see Prouty and Finney are asked to call 911. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-723-4949 or clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 22-003900 and 22-003910. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas, OR
